SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attack on Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

10 Views

Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Istanbul, MINA – Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate as Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks against Israel late Wednesday, according to a statement from the Israeli military which is quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli army confirmed on social media platform X that missiles had been launched from Iranian territory toward Israel. Sirens reportedly sounded in several regions, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Dead Sea, raising alarms across the country.

Israel’s Channel 12 later confirmed that all five missiles were successfully intercepted and that no injuries or material damage were reported as a result of this latest attack.

This marks the latest in a series of retaliatory strikes between the two nations. The current escalation began on Friday when Israel carried out airstrikes on various sites in Iran, including military and nuclear facilities. Iran responded with missile attacks that, according to Israeli sources, have so far left at least 24 people dead and hundreds injured.

Also Read: Iran Announces Missile Strikes Targeting Mossad and Aman Headquarters

On the other side, Iranian media have reported significantly higher casualties within Iran. At least 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 injured since the beginning of Israel’s assault, according to Iranian sources.

The international community continues to express deep concern over the spiraling violence, as both countries maintain high alert status amid the ongoing conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Iranian Health Minister Reports 1,800 Civilians Injured in Israeli Strikes

Tagairstrikes casualties Channel 12 Israel Dead Sea Iran-Israel tensions Israel Israeli army Jerusalem Middle East conflict military escalation missile attack retaliation Tehran Tel Aviv Yedioth Ahronoth

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attack on Israel

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

UN Commission Raises Alarm Over Deadly Aid Conditions in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Israeli Jews hide in bunkers as Iranian attacks hit Tel Aviv. (Photo: X)
Palestine

Palestinian Citizens in Jaffa Denied Access to Bomb Shelters

  • 14 hours ago
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran Announces Missile Strikes Targeting Mossad and Aman Headquarters

  • 15 hours ago
Israel attack on Iran (photo: AA)
International

Iranian Health Minister Reports 1,800 Civilians Injured in Israeli Strikes

  • Wednesday, 18 June 2025 - 10:51 WIB
Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia, Mohammad Boroujerdi. (Photo: Embassy of Iran to Indonesia)
Indonesia

Iran Thanks Indonesia for Solidarity Amidst Israeli Attacks

  • Tuesday, 17 June 2025 - 22:13 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Destroys Northern Gaza’s Only Dialysis Hospital

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:35 WIB
International

UN Experts Urge Protection for Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Operated by Freedom Flotilla Coalition

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 15:02 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

CUNY Student Hunger Strike Enters Seventh Day Over University Ties to Israel

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:03 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Tausiyah

Sadaqah, A Simple Act with Extraordinary Virtues: Dr. Wahyudi KS

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 16:54 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians Across West Bank

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 07:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us