Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attack on Israel

Istanbul, MINA – Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate as Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks against Israel late Wednesday, according to a statement from the Israeli military which is quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli army confirmed on social media platform X that missiles had been launched from Iranian territory toward Israel. Sirens reportedly sounded in several regions, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Dead Sea, raising alarms across the country.

Israel’s Channel 12 later confirmed that all five missiles were successfully intercepted and that no injuries or material damage were reported as a result of this latest attack.

This marks the latest in a series of retaliatory strikes between the two nations. The current escalation began on Friday when Israel carried out airstrikes on various sites in Iran, including military and nuclear facilities. Iran responded with missile attacks that, according to Israeli sources, have so far left at least 24 people dead and hundreds injured.

On the other side, Iranian media have reported significantly higher casualties within Iran. At least 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 injured since the beginning of Israel’s assault, according to Iranian sources.

The international community continues to express deep concern over the spiraling violence, as both countries maintain high alert status amid the ongoing conflict. []

