Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iranian Health Minister Reports 1,800 Civilians Injured in Israeli Strikes

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Israel attack on Iran (photo: AA)
Tehran, MINA – Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi has reported that Israeli strikes since June 13 have resulted in around 1,800 injuries, most of them civilians, IRNA reported.

Speaking on Monday, Zafarghandi stated that many of the casualties occurred as a result of Israeli attacks targeting residential areas. Among the 1,800 injured, 59 people were wounded during an explosion at Quds Square in northern Tehran, with 12 later dying from their injuries. One of the fatalities included a pregnant woman.

The health minister added that 35 women and 10 children are among those who have lost their lives since the beginning of the strikes.

The Israeli strikes, which began on June 13, have included direct hits on civilian homes and residential neighborhoods. Top Iranian military commanders were also killed in precision strikes, marking a significant escalation. Entire communities were affected as houses collapsed under bombardment.

Also Read: Israel Blocks Press After Iran Hits Haifa Refinery

In response, Iran launched retaliatory attacks deep inside Israeli territory, targeting major cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa with ballistic missiles and drones. These strikes have forced widespread use of bomb shelters across Israel. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Belgian Foreign Minister Reiterates Call for Sanctions Against Israel

News Channel

