Indonesia Donates Al-Quran Manuscripts for Syrian Children

Idlib, MINA – Indonesian Humanitarian Agency, Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) donates hundreds of Al-Quran manuscripts for Syrian children at Reyhanli’s orphanages.

After increasing intensity of air strikes and escalation of the conflict in Idlib Province to the center of Idlib city, thousands of Idlib residents returned to the north to seek safety from attack by fighter planes.

Firdaus explained that hundreds of the Al-Quran were given by the ACT team because they saw that some of the Quran had been damaged and worn out, according to the ACT release received by MINA on Wednesday, February 5.

“Even to read it, they are together and take turns,” he continued.

Since December 2019, a total of 358,000 Syrians have left their homes in Idlib. The United Nations (UN) said most of the refugees were women and children.

Firdaus explained not only faced the security threats of refugees but also have to deal with unfriendly winter weather.

Until now, the refugees still need help this winter. The assistance needed is a food package, shelter, warm clothing, heating, and blankets.

In addition, ACT has prepared 21 tons of food packages for the refugees there. 525 family heads or the equivalent of 3,150 people received the food packages.

“They are Syrian internal refugees in Idlib,” explained Firdaus.

Since the outbreak of the 2011 war, the situation in Syria has been very detrimental to civilians, especially children. The United Nations Office for The Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) states as many as 11.7 million people need humanitarian assistance, including five million refugees who need immediate assistance to save lives.

