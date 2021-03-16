Bangladesh Condemns A Petition in India to Remove 26 Verses’s Quran

Dhaka, MINA – The largest religious political party in Bangladesh, Jaamaat-e-Islami held a rally in the capital Dhaka on Monday to condemn a petition filed at India’s Supreme Court demanding the removal of 26 verses in the Quran, Anadolu Agency report.

The petition was submitted by Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Shia Waqf Central Board (Trust) in Uttar Pradesh, India on Saturday.

He claimed that the 26 verses were not original, but were inserted by the previous caliphs.

“These verses were added to the Quran, by the first three caliphs, to aid the expansion of Islam through war,” he said.

“After (Prophet) Muhammad, the first caliph of Abu Bakr, the second caliph of Umar and the third, namely Usman, released the Quran as a book,” he explained.

The Bollywood film producer claims the verses mean “provocative violence” and incite people to carry out “jihad”, which he defines as armed struggle.

Hundreds of Jaamaat-e-Islami supporters rallied on the main streets of the capital with slogans denouncing Rizvi.

The protesters also demanded that an Indian court immediately reject the petition and bring Rizvi to court for hurting more than a billion Muslims worldwide.

Jaamaat-e-Islami leader Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said that no Muslim would dare to do that to the Quran. Allah Himself guarantees to protect the Scriptures from any change.

“Nobody has the authority to change a single digit in the Quran,” said Rahman.

He urged the Indian government to immediately arrest Rizvi and take him to court for injuring Muslims in the world.

According to scholars, the term “jihad” in Islam refers to a struggle for a good cause, such as education, social change, or Islamic preaching.

“Jihad” is the name given to an all-out effort to achieve a good cause. It never involves the killing of people or the use of terrorism.

However, anti-Islamists use the term as a synonym for terrorism as part of their Islamophobia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)