World’s Largest Handwritten Quran Displayed in Kashmir

Kashmir, MINA – The largest and rarest handwritten version of the Quran is on display at the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The manuscript, measuring 41 feet long and 8.5 feet wide, was meticulously created by renowned scholar and calligrapher Pir Imtiaz Haider Shah Noorani Mujadadi. It took 425 days to complete and an additional three months to assemble, according to Aaj TV on Wednesday.

The three-day exhibition, which began on Sunday, offers visitors the chance to view the Qur’an, complete with Urdu translations of all verses.

Open to the public, the exhibition has attracted scholars, students, and individuals from various backgrounds.

Previously showcased in several Pakistani cities, this is the first time the world’s largest handwritten Qur’an is being displayed in Mirpur. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)