25 Muslims Pass to Indian Lok Sabha, Four Represent Kashmir

Delhi, MINA – A total of 25 Indian Muslim politicians have qualified for the Lok Sabha (lower house) after being elected in the 2024 elections, four representing the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Of this number, nearly 14 of these MPs represent constituencies where the majority of the population is Muslim, including Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmirlife.net reports.

As many as 78 Muslim politicians are contesting this year’s Lok Sabha elections. This number is down significantly from the previous election when various parties put forward 115 Muslim candidates with 27 people being elected.

Some of the winners include Congress candidate Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad.

In Ladakh, independent candidate Mohammad Haneefa won and Abdul Rashid Sheikh won in Baramullah.

In Uttar Pradesh, Mohibbullah of the Samajwadi Party won the Rampur seat, while Zia Ur Rehman won in Sambhal.

Muslim representation in the 16th Lok Sabha (2014 elections) has fallen to its lowest point so far, namely 22 representatives. In the 15th Lok Sabha, 33 prominent members were elected. The highest number of Muslim MPs in the Lok Sabha was in 1980, when 49 members of the community were elected. (T/RE1/P2)

