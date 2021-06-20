Global Qurban-ACT Targets Distribution to 56 Countries

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Global Qurban-ACT will again distribute sacrificial meat to underprivileged families around the world, a total of 56 countries are targeted for distribution this year.

“The majority are countries on the African continent. Then countries in the Middle East, the Balkans and the Caucasus, Central Asia, West Asia, and East-Southeast Asia,” said Andi Noor Faradiba, Manager of Global Humanity Response (GHR)-ACT, as quoted from ACT News on Sunday.

The African continent, continued Andi, became the target of the most distribution because food problems in the region are very complex.

Through qurban, Global Qurban-ACT is trying to reduce the crisis by distributing the best meat. The conditions in a number of countries in Africa have been exacerbated by security conflicts and health crises.

“Like in Somalia, civil conflict has been going on since around the 90s. In addition, in 2020 there was a flood that affected 919 thousand people, as well as 144 thousand hectares of agricultural land. Plus there is also an outbreak of locust pests that attack the agricultural land,” he explained

Apart from Africa, in the Middle East, many countries are experiencing wars that have an impact on the welfare of their people. In particular, Global Qurban-ACT will slaughter qurbani for Palestinians, Syrian refugees, and Yemenis.

In addition, there are also countries in the Balkans that are still struggling to restore life, such as Bosnia and Herzegovina. This country just got out of conflict in the decade of the 90s.

More than half of the youth of Bosnia and Herzegovina or 57.5 percent of the population are unemployed. Plus the current Covid-19 pandemic has eroded their economy, thus narrowing job opportunities even more.

Andi hopes that the sacrifices of Indonesian benefactors can greet all of them this year. “There are millions of beneficiaries that we will target. We hope for the prayers and support of the benefactors, so that our sacrifices for this year’s Eid can make them happy,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)