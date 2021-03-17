As 2,000 Palestinians in Gaza Enjoy Dishes from Indonesia

Gaza, MINA – The Indonesian Public Kitchen is back to distribute nutritious food to thousands of Palestinians.

Most recently, the Indonesian Public Kitchen distributed 2,000 portions of food in nine areas in Gaza, Palestine 2-9 March.

“This portion of food is also equipped with fruit, yogurt and juice with the aim that people can get high food in nutrition,” said Said Mukaffiy from the Global Humanity Response Team, Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT).

Mukaffiy said that thousands of nutritious meals were distributed in Beit Hanoun, Orphanage and Khan Yunis areas, Gaza City, North Gaza, Al Morooj, the Deaf Center in the Gaza Strip, and the Central Gaza Territory.

He explained that this program was intended for underprivileged people in Palestine with the aim that Palestinians could get nutritious food.

“Not only staple food, the ACT team also included healthy and nutritious side dishes such as fruit and juices. The hope is that we can do the Indonesian Public Kitchen with a wider reach,” said Mukaffiy.

The distribution, which lasted for a week, also involved volunteers who were always ready to make the ACT program a success. They go from door to door to Palestinians to distribute portions of this food. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)