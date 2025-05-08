World Central Kitchen Halts Operations in Gaza Due to Lack of Supplies

Gaza, MINA – World Central Kitchen (WCK) has announced the suspension of its food operations in the Gaza Strip after running out of critical supplies amid ongoing Israeli restrictions on aid access, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement released Wednesday, WCK revealed it had served over 130 million meals and baked 26 million loaves of bread in Gaza over the last 18 months. However, due to the closure of border crossings since March 2, the organization can no longer continue its food distribution efforts.

“Since Israel closed border crossings in early March, WCK has been unable to replenish the stocks of food that we use to feed hundreds of thousands of Gazans daily,” the statement read.

Although food services have ceased, WCK is continuing to support Palestinian families by distributing potable water wherever possible.

The organization stated that trucks carrying food and cooking fuel have been waiting at the Gaza border since early March. Additional aid is also prepared for shipment from Jordan and Egypt, but entry remains contingent on Israeli authorization.

“Our vital work cannot continue without permission from Israel for this aid to enter,” WCK emphasized.

Since October 2023, over 52,600 Palestinians, primarily women and children have been killed in Gaza during a relentless Israeli military campaign. []

