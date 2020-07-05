Humanity Food Trucks for Rohingya Refugees in Aceh

Lhokseumawe, MINA – Indonesian Humanitarian Agency Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) fielded a number of Humanity Food Trucks to serve the food needs of Rohingya refugees in Lhokseumawe, North Aceh.

Thariq Farline as Head of ACT Lhokseumawe Branch said the Humanity Food Truck or mobile kitchen began operating since Thursday and would meet the needs of refugees for some time to come.

“The Humanity Food Truck can meet the cooking capacity of more than one thousand servings every day. We will adjust this portion to the needs of refugees and volunteers, “said Thariq, as quoted from news.act.id on Saturday.

The presence of the Humanity Food Truck fleets and a number of other humanitarian is one of ACT’s seriousness in helping Rohingya refugees while they were displaced in the Veranda of Mecca.

In addition to serving refugees, the humanitarian fleets also serve volunteers on duty and does not forget the residents in need.

“The arrival and actions of this fleet is a form of seriousness that we want to embrace our brothers and sisters from Rohingya and help them as much as possible,” said Thariq.

In addition to the Humanity Food Truck, ACT also dispatched a Humanity Water Truck and Pre-Hospital Ambulance to meet the needs of clean water and serve the health of refugees.

ACT Lhokseumawe continues to provide assistance to refugees. In addition to basic needs, the team also provided psychosocial support such as inviting refugee children to play and study in emergency schools. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)