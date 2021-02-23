Indonesia Denies Supporting New Elections by Junta in Myanmar

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah firmly denied the existence of a news article saying that Indonesia supported the new general election by the junta in Myanmar.

As a result of the news, Indonesian Embassy in Yangon was “attacked” by anti-coup protesters on Tuesday.

“We strongly deny that there is an action plan,” said Faizasyah in a virtual media briefing on Tuesday.

He emphasized that since the beginning of political developments in Myanmar, Indonesia has issued a very clear statement that it is very concerned about political developments in Myanmar and urged the parties there to use the principles contained in the ASEAN charter.

“These principles include commitment to good governance laws, democratic principles, and constitutional governance,” said Faizasyah.

Indonesia also underlined that disputes related to election results can be resolved by the available legal mechanisms.

Indonesia also urges the parties in Myanmar to refrain and put forward a dialogue approach in finding a way out of the various challenges and problems that exist so that they do not worsen the situation in Myanmar.

“So what we want to underline is after we issued a statement on political developments in Myanmar from the start, our national position has not changed or there has been no shift in position and this was confirmed after Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with the Malaysian Prime Minister who asked for a special meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers, “he said.

Following up on this directive, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi conducted various visits and consultations with ASEAN member countries to capture or collect views concerning Myanmar.

Until now, the Foreign Minister has met with the Foreign Ministers of Brunei Darussalam and Singapore and will meet with several ASEAN Foreign Ministers in the next two days.

Faiza said that the process of meeting the Foreign Minister is still ongoing. So, he said, it is too early, if in one article there is already an action plan, one of which mentions supporting an election process in Myanmar. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)