Indonesia Deeply Regrets Drone Attack in Abu Dhabi

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia deeply regrets the recent drone attack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) which resulted in civilian casualties and material losses.

“These attacks threaten the security and stability of the region,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter, Tuesday.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that Indonesia calls for an end to all forms of violence against civilians.

A Pakistani and two Indians were killed and six others injured in Abu Dhabi, after three fuel tankers exploded in the Musaffah ICAD 3 industrial area near the ADNOC storage unit on Monday, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

A fire also broke out at the construction site for the extension of the new airport of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, which was allegedly caused by a drone, Abu Dhabi police said in a statement carried by WAM.

Ongoing investigations suggest that debris from the drone that crashed at both locations may have caused the explosion and fire.

“Initial investigations found parts of a small aircraft that may be a drone at both locations which could have caused an explosion and fire,” Abu Dhabi police said, adding there was no significant structural damage.

Relevant authorities in the UAE are dealing with the “Houthi aggression” against civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi in a transparent and accountable manner, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President Anwar Gargash said in a tweet.

“Militia’s violations of regional stability are too weak to affect the security and safety of the UAE,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)