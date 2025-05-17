Trump Vows to Address Starvation in Gaza During Middle East Tour

Abu Dhabi, MINA – US President Donald Trump on Friday voiced concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that people in the region are starving and pledging to take action to resolve the situation, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to Fox News in Abu Dhabi during the final leg of his three-nation Middle East visit, Trump emphasized the urgent need for aid. “We want to take care of the people. Look, people are starving,” he said.

He revealed that one of the regional leaders he recently met implored him to help Palestinians. “He said they’re starving, and he meant it with his heart… so, I’ve already started working on that,” Trump added. “It’s a deep problem, but we’ll get it solved.”

The Gaza Strip has been under intensified blockade since March 2, with Israel keeping border crossings closed to food, medical supplies, and humanitarian assistance. The closure has exacerbated an already dire crisis in the enclave.

Describing Gaza as a “nasty” place, Trump remarked, “It’s been that way for years. I think it should become a free zone, you know, freedom, I call it a freedom zone.”

When questioned about his stance on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump responded, “No, look, he’s got a tough situation.” He described Netanyahu as “an angry man,” referencing the October 7 attacks and saying “he’s been hurt badly by that.”

In February, Trump floated the controversial idea of the US taking ownership of Gaza, a proposal largely rejected by the international community. Nonetheless, he has occasionally revived the suggestion over recent months.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has reportedly killed 53,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children. []

