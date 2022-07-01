Indonesia Decides Not to Use the Additional Quota for Hajj

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Religion decided not to use the additional hajj quota provided by Saudi Arabia for Indonesian pilgrims.

Last week, the Government of Saudi Arabia gave Indonesia an additional quota of 10,000 hajj participants for 2022. The additional hajj quota was conveyed through a notification letter received by Indonesia on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the additional hajj quota was given to regular hajj pilgrims.

“The Ministry of Religion continues to communicate intensively after receiving an official letter from Saudi Arabia regarding the additional quota of 10,000 Hajj pilgrims,” ​​said Director General of Hajj and Umrah Hilman Latief as quoted from the Ministry of Religion’s official website on Friday.

He also said that he had answered the notification letter given by the government of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a response letter, the Indonesian Ministry of Religion confirmed that it would not add the quota for Hajj pilgrims this year due to time constraints. In addition, the Ministry of Religion is also focusing on the departure of the existing hajj quota so that it runs smoothly and optimally.

“Officially, the Hajj letter from the Ministry of Hajj has also been answered by the Ministry of Religion. They understand the conditions and systems that apply in Indonesia. Saudis understand the provisions on portions, serial numbers and others. Based on regulations, Hajj must be carried out according to applicable regulations,” he added.

Hilman also explained that the last flight from Indonesia was on July 3, 2022, this means that if it is accepted, we only have 5 days.

“The last flight or the closing date for the congregation’s departure from the country is July 3, 2022. This means that per day there are only 5 days available. This is certainly not enough time to process the additional quota,” Hilman added.

“Even if it is withdrawn from the beginning of receiving the official letter on June 22, 2022, there are about 10 days. It’s also certainly not enough,” Himan added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)