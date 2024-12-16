Indonesian Hajj Queue Reaches 5.4 Million People

Jakarta, MINA – The Head of the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH), Fadlul Imansyah, revealed that the current waiting list for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims has reached 5.4 million people.

“The length of the waiting list represents both an opportunity and a challenge for the hajj ecosystem,” said Fadlul recently in Jakarta.

To address this, the Bank for Receiving Hajj Cost Deposits (BPS BPIH) plays a strategic role in providing services to Hajj pilgrims.

The 5.4 million-person queue has extended the waiting time for departure to the Holy Land to 25-30 years.

“This is what we need to find a solution for, to assist Indonesian Muslims in performing the fifth pillar of Islam through Sharia banking products and services,” Fadlul added.

According to him, the role of BPKH over the past seven years has certainly been inseparable from the role of BPS-BPIH as the front line in receiving Hajj deposits from Indonesian pilgrims.

“From a business perspective, this certainly represents a large market for BPS BPIH to tap into,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)