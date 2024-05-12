Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Start Departing on Sunday 12 May

Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas inspected the fast track service at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Cengkareng, Tangerang, Banten, as well as releasing the departure of the first flying group (kloter) of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims on Sunday (12/5/2024) early morning. (Photo: MCH Ministry of Religion )

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas inspected the fast track service at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Cengkareng, Tangerang, Banten, as well as releasing the departure of the first flying group (kloter) of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims on Sunday early morning.

The departure of 393 pilgrims from the first Jakarta-Pondok Gede embarkation group (JKG 01) marked the start of the departure phase for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims to the Holy Land.

This departure process will take place from 12 May to 10 June 2024.

“We saw the fast track service at the airport. The time is no more than 2 minutes. Very fast. Very helpful to the congregation. “When they arrive in Saudi, they will no longer have an immigration process, and can immediately take the bus to the hotel and worship in the Holy Land,” said Gus Men.

This year’s Indonesian Hajj quota is 241,000 pilgrims, consisting of 213,320 regular Hajj pilgrims and 27,680 special Hajj pilgrims.

This year, fast track services can be provided to 128,450 pilgrims (60.21% of regular Hajj pilgrims) departing from Soetta-Cengkareng, Adi Soemarmo-Solo and Juanda-Surabaya airports.

On this occasion, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas along with the Saudi Ambassador, Deputy Chair of Commission VIII, and his entourage witnessed firsthand the fast track service process for the departure of the JKG 01 congregation.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Indonesia Sheikh Faisal Abdullah Al-Amudi expressed his gratitude for the good cooperation between the Indonesian Government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He prayed that Indonesian Hajj pilgrims would be able to carry out their worship well while in the Holy Land.

“We wish the Indonesian Hajj pilgrims good and healthy, and that their deeds of worship will be accepted,” he hoped. (T/RE1/P2)

