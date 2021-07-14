Indonesia Calls for Support of Palestine’s Independence at the NAM Summit

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called for support of Palestinian independence at the Mid-Term Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Conference which took place virtually on July 13-14 2021 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister said that until now, Palestine is still the only country that has not yet achieved its independence.

She stressed that all NAM member states must recognize the state of Palestine, support the relaunch of credible multilateral negotiations, and ensure humanitarian access to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“NAM is still facing the same challenges since its establishment 60 years ago, namely issues regarding the world’s great powers, inequality, inequality, and socio-economic injustice,” said the Foreign Minister.

The issue is further complicated by the current challenges. Therefore, the principles and values ​​of NAM, including multilateralism, are becoming increasingly relevant.

The summit produced a Political Declaration which emphasized the position of NAM on various global issues.

The Indonesian delegation contributed to the submission of a number of paragraphs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic (just distribution of vaccines), the role of women in peacekeeping missions (women in peacekeeping), disarmament, the role of the observer state, changes in the working methods of NAM, and the Palestinian issue. The summit also certifies Russia as a NAM observer country).

The Non-Aligned Movement is an international organization consisting of more than 100 countries that consider themselves not in alliance with any major powers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)