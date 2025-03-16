Indonesian Parliament Strengthens Global Diplomacy for Palestinian Independence

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Mardani Ali Sera, reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to advocating for Palestinian independence in various international forums.

Mardani emphasized the importance of utilizing multilateral platforms such as ASEAN, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) to push for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

“No matter how challenging the situation is, we must remain steadfast in defending Palestinian rights in every international forum. Multilateralism is the key strategy to pressure Israel into complying with international resolutions,” Mardani stated during a media gathering titled ‘‘Menyatukan Langkah Membantu Palestina” at the Nusantara III Building, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Friday.

The event was a collaboration between BKSAP DPR RI and SMART 171, attended by the Expert Staff for Inter-Institutional Relations of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhsin Syihab, along with other speakers and journalists.

Mardani emphasized that Indonesia’s parliamentary diplomacy on Palestine is conducted through second-track diplomacy, involving legislative diplomacy alongside executive diplomacy by the government.

“We participate in various international meetings and consistently bring up the Palestinian issue in bilateral diplomacy, including with Turkey and Malaysia,” he stated.

Additionally, BKSAP DPR RI has mobilized hundreds of organizations supporting Palestinian independence and organized various campaigns, such as Run for Palestine, to raise public awareness of the issue.

BKSAP has also initiated ASEAN Aid for Palestine, a collective effort to strengthen ASEAN countries’ role in providing humanitarian assistance to Palestine.

“Several ASEAN countries have already provided aid individually, but we need to elevate this to a regional level for a broader impact,” Mardani explained.

In June, the Indonesian and Turkish parliaments will establish a joint task force to strengthen diplomatic strategies for Palestine and increase political pressure on Israel across global forums.

Furthermore, the media play a crucial role in shaping global narratives on Palestine. SMART 171 Director, Maimon Herawati, emphasized the need for factual and objective reporting to counter misinformation.

Meanwhile, communication expert Muhsin Syihab pointed out challenges in Palestinian news coverage, including the dominance of pro-Zionist narratives on social media, leading to widespread disinformation and misinformation.

Muhsin recommended three strategic steps to strengthen media support for Palestine:

First, news outlets should provide regular news updates on Palestine and strengthen their communication networks to ensure objective narratives reach a wider audience.

Second, the media should partner with academic institutions to offer comprehensive insights into Palestinian history and legal perspectives on Palestine’s struggle.

Third, journalists must encourage concrete actions and solidarity initiatives, from grassroots movements to interfaith support for Palestine.

With these diplomatic and media strategies, Indonesia continues to amplify its role in advocating for Palestinian independence, reinforcing its commitment to justice and human rights. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

