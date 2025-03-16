SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Parliament Strengthens Global Diplomacy for Palestinian Independence

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Mardani Ali Sera (center), as a speaker at the Media Gathering themed 'Uniting Steps to Help Palestine' in the BKSAP Room, Nusantara III Building, Parliamentary Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (14/3/2025). (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Mardani Ali Sera, reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to advocating for Palestinian independence in various international forums.

Mardani emphasized the importance of utilizing multilateral platforms such as ASEAN, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) to push for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

“No matter how challenging the situation is, we must remain steadfast in defending Palestinian rights in every international forum. Multilateralism is the key strategy to pressure Israel into complying with international resolutions,” Mardani stated during a media gathering titled ‘‘Menyatukan Langkah Membantu Palestina” at the Nusantara III Building, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Friday.

The event was a collaboration between BKSAP DPR RI and SMART 171, attended by the Expert Staff for Inter-Institutional Relations of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhsin Syihab, along with other speakers and journalists.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Deports 193 Indonesian Migrant Workers, Government Prepares Assistance 

Mardani emphasized that Indonesia’s parliamentary diplomacy on Palestine is conducted through second-track diplomacy, involving legislative diplomacy alongside executive diplomacy by the government.

“We participate in various international meetings and consistently bring up the Palestinian issue in bilateral diplomacy, including with Turkey and Malaysia,” he stated.

Additionally, BKSAP DPR RI has mobilized hundreds of organizations supporting Palestinian independence and organized various campaigns, such as Run for Palestine, to raise public awareness of the issue.

BKSAP has also initiated ASEAN Aid for Palestine, a collective effort to strengthen ASEAN countries’ role in providing humanitarian assistance to Palestine.

Also Read: Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque Aims for 350,000 Qur’an Completions in A Day

“Several ASEAN countries have already provided aid individually, but we need to elevate this to a regional level for a broader impact,” Mardani explained.

In June, the Indonesian and Turkish parliaments will establish a joint task force to strengthen diplomatic strategies for Palestine and increase political pressure on Israel across global forums.

Furthermore, the media play a crucial role in shaping global narratives on Palestine. SMART 171 Director, Maimon Herawati, emphasized the need for factual and objective reporting to counter misinformation.

Meanwhile, communication expert Muhsin Syihab pointed out challenges in Palestinian news coverage, including the dominance of pro-Zionist narratives on social media, leading to widespread disinformation and misinformation.

Also Read: AWG Plans for Groundbreaking of Indonesia’s Maternity and Children Hospital in Gaza on April

Muhsin recommended three strategic steps to strengthen media support for Palestine:

First, news outlets should provide regular news updates on Palestine and strengthen their communication networks to ensure objective narratives reach a wider audience.

Second, the media should partner with academic institutions to offer comprehensive insights into Palestinian history and legal perspectives on Palestine’s struggle.

Third, journalists must encourage concrete actions and solidarity initiatives, from grassroots movements to interfaith support for Palestine.

Also Read: Minister Nasaruddin Umar: Prophet Muhammad Firmly Opposed Corruption

With these diplomatic and media strategies, Indonesia continues to amplify its role in advocating for Palestinian independence, reinforcing its commitment to justice and human rights. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

TagASEAN aid East Jerusalem Global Diplomacy Grassroots Movements Indonesian parliament Inter-Parliamentary Union Interfaith Support Mardani Ali Sera Media Advocacy Muhsin Syihab Multilateral Diplomacy OIC Parliamentary Union Palestinian independence Palestinian rights Pro-Zionist Narratives Run for Palestine SMART 171 Turkish-Indonesian Task Force Two-State Solution

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Strengthens Global Diplomacy for Palestinian Independence

  • 3 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Welcomes Trump’s Retreat on Gaza Displacement Proposal

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 22:49 WIB
Articles

Celebrating International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace with Indonesia Identity

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Kills Seven More Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire 

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 21:23 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Female Prisoners in Israel’s Prison Report Harsh Conditions During Ramadan

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 09:50 WIB
America

American Support for Israel Hits 25-Year Low as Sympathy for Palestinians Rises

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Load More
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
America

US Holds Secret Talks with Hamas on Prisoners, Ceasefire: Report

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Tanks Storm Wadi Burqin in Ongoing Military Aggression

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Palestine

At Least 41 Israeli Captives Killed, Some by Israeli Fire: Report

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 07:59 WIB
International

Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 11:57 WIB
America

Jewish Activists Stage Sit-in at Trump Tower Demanding Release of Mahmoud Khalil

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 13:57 WIB
Palestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nine Martyrs, Including Two Journalists, Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah Hopes Muslim Women to Participate in Archery and Horsemanship Training for Al-Aqsa

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 22:29 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us