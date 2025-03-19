Palestinian Justice Minister Delivers Mahmoud Abbas’ Letter to Prabowo

Jakarta, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Justice and Presidential Advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday. During the meeting, Al Habbas delivered an official letter from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The letter is believed to highlight key aspects of bilateral relations and Indonesia’s continued support for Palestine on the global stage.

“We highly appreciate Indonesia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people. President Mahmoud Abbas hopes to strengthen cooperation in advocating for Palestinian rights at regional and international levels,” Al-Habbash told the media.

President Prabowo reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to standing with Palestine.

“Indonesia will always support Palestine in its pursuit of full independence and the end of occupation,” he stated.

Indonesia has consistently opposed Israeli occupation and champions a two-state solution. This commitment is reflected in diplomatic efforts, humanitarian aid, and advocacy in global forums such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Al-Habbash’s visit reinforces the strong partnership between Indonesia and Palestine in the fight for justice and sovereignty. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

