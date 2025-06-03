France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

Paris, MINA – French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reaffirmed on Tuesday France’s strong support for the creation of a Palestinian state, emphasizing the importance of establishing the necessary conditions to achieve this goal, Wafa reported.

Speaking to reporters, Barrot underscored France’s commitment to rallying international partners behind a diplomatic initiative aimed at fulfilling the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations for statehood.

“France is playing its part in supporting the convening of an international conference under UN auspices,” Barrot stated. He added that Paris is actively working to ensure the upcoming summit expected to be held in New York within the next 15 days yields “concrete and ambitious outcomes.”

The proposed UN-led international peace conference is part of renewed global efforts to bring about a two-state solution and address the escalating crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories.

France’s initiative comes amid growing international calls for a ceasefire, humanitarian relief in Gaza, and long-term solutions rooted in international law. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

