Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Egypt to Host Emergency Arab Summit on Palestinian Independence

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Cairo, MINA – Egypt will host an Emergency Arab Summit on February 27, 2025, in Cairo, addressing the latest updates related to the Palestinian struggle for independence, as reported by WAFA on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit is being organized in cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain, as the President of the Arab League Summit, and the Secretariat General of the Arab League. This decision was made following intensive consultations with Arab countries, including an official request from Palestine. 

The summit reaffirms the commitment of Arab nations to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and seeking concrete solutions to the ongoing escalation.

Arab leaders are expected to formulate strategic steps to address the challenges facing the Palestinian struggle. Specific agenda items have not yet been announced, but discussions are expected to cover political, diplomatic, and humanitarian issues related to Palestine. []  

Also Read: Responding to Netanyahu, Saudi Official Suggests Relocating Israeli Citizens to Alaska, Greenland

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

