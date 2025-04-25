SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

ICC Rejects Israel’s Request to Suspend Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 Views

Palestinians to send first file against Israel to ICC (photo: Press tv)

Geneva, MINA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has formally rejected Israel’s request to suspend the execution of arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former army minister Yoav Gallant, affirming that legal proceedings will continue without change, Anadolu Agency reported.

In an official press release issued on Thursday, the ICC stated, “We reject Israel’s request to suspend the execution of the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as any subsequent legal measures.”

The Court further clarified that Israel’s non-acceptance of the Court’s jurisdiction does not hinder the continuation of investigations.

The arrest warrants, initially issued on 21 November 2024, accuse Netanyahu and Gallant of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes during their military campaign in Gaza.

Also Read: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Plan Tent Encampments at Columbia University

Specific charges include targeting civilians, using starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution, and inhumane acts.

The ICC emphasized the importance of transparency, stating that publicizing the arrest warrants serves the interests of the victims and upholds judicial integrity under the Rome Statute.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have continued their assault on Gaza for the 38th consecutive day. According to Palestinian medical sources, 61 civilians were killed in airstrikes since early Thursday, with 46 casualties reported in Gaza City and the northern area alone.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that the ongoing military campaign, which began on 7 October 2023, has resulted in 51,355 deaths and 117,248 injuries—many of them women and children. []

Also Read: Yale Students Protest Minister Ben-Gvir Visit Amid Israeli Aggression on Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagarrest warrants Benjamin Netanyahu civilian casualties Crimes Against Humanity gaza airstrikes Gaza conflict humanitarian crisis ICC jurisdiction International Criminal Court Israel. Palestine Middle East politics Military Assault Rome Statute war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Aid Blockade in Gaza Drives Territory Toward Total Collapse

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Continue Across Gaza Strip, Dozens of Civilians Killed and Injured

  • 6 hours ago
International

ICC Rejects Israel’s Request to Suspend Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

  • 8 hours ago
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Warplanes Target Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Israeli Captive (photo: PIC)
none

Israeli Captive Says “Only a Deal Will Bring Us Home”

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 08:51 WIB
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks to Israeli Air Force personnel at the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel, September 18, 2024. (Ariel Heremoni/ Defense Ministry)
Palestine

Former Israeli Defense Minister Admits Philadelphi Tunnel Photo Was Misleading

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 07:44 WIB
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
America

Protesters Chain Themselves to Columbia University Gates Demanding Release of Palestinian Students

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 21:14 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Blockade of Polio Vaccines Puts Over 600,000 Children in Gaza at Risk

  • Wednesday, 23 April 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Europe

Powerful Earthquake Hits Istanbul, 151 Injured in Panic-Driven Incidents

  • Wednesday, 23 April 2025 - 22:49 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us