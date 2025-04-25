ICC Rejects Israel’s Request to Suspend Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

Geneva, MINA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has formally rejected Israel’s request to suspend the execution of arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former army minister Yoav Gallant, affirming that legal proceedings will continue without change, Anadolu Agency reported.

In an official press release issued on Thursday, the ICC stated, “We reject Israel’s request to suspend the execution of the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as any subsequent legal measures.”

The Court further clarified that Israel’s non-acceptance of the Court’s jurisdiction does not hinder the continuation of investigations.

The arrest warrants, initially issued on 21 November 2024, accuse Netanyahu and Gallant of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes during their military campaign in Gaza.

Specific charges include targeting civilians, using starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution, and inhumane acts.

The ICC emphasized the importance of transparency, stating that publicizing the arrest warrants serves the interests of the victims and upholds judicial integrity under the Rome Statute.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have continued their assault on Gaza for the 38th consecutive day. According to Palestinian medical sources, 61 civilians were killed in airstrikes since early Thursday, with 46 casualties reported in Gaza City and the northern area alone.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that the ongoing military campaign, which began on 7 October 2023, has resulted in 51,355 deaths and 117,248 injuries—many of them women and children. []

