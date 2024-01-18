Indonesia Urges Members of the NAM to Support Full Membership of Palestine in the UN

Kampala, Uganda, MINA – Indonesia urges member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to strive for Palestine to become a full member of the UN, currently still having observer status. .

“Palestine has the right to be equal with other countries, especially in fighting for its interests. “In line with NAM’s commitment to fighting for Palestinian independence, NAM is obliged to support Palestine to become a member of the UN,” concluded Ambassador Mohamad Hery Saripudin at the NAM Palestine Committee Meeting in Kampala, Uganda on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by member countries of the NAM Palestine Committee, including Indonesia, South Africa, India, Iran, Cuba, Malaysia, and Zimbabwe.

The meeting was chaired by Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Odongo Jeje Abubakhar.

Hery is the Indonesian LBBP Ambassador to Kenya and Uganda, and is the Chair of the Indonesian Delegation at the Ministerial Level Meeting and the NAM Palestine Committee Meeting.

“The humanitarian disaster in Gaza is very sad. More than 24 thousand Gazans were victims of Israeli aggression, or more than 1% of Gaza’s population. Meanwhile, more than 85% of Gaza residents were driven from their homes. This situation further emphasizes the risk of genocide. “NAM must not remain silent,” explained Ambassador Hery.

In line with this, Ambassador Hery conveyed Indonesia’s four main messages to the NAM.

First, continue fighting for an end to aggression.

Second, increase the distribution of humanitarian aid, including assisting with the Gaza reconstruction process.

Third, continue to push for Israeli accountability, including allegations of genocide. In this regard, Indonesia supports South Africa’s initiative to submit Israel to the International Court of Justice.

Fourth, seek to hold a peace process under the supervision of the UN General Assembly.

Ambassador Hery also reminded NAM that 2025 will be the 70th anniversary of the holding of the Asia-Africa Conference (KAA) in Bandung.

“Don’t let us have to wait any longer to realize Palestinian independence,” added Hery.

The NAM Palestine Committee meeting was held on the sidelines of the NAM High Level Conference (Summit) in Kampala, Uganda.

NAM was one of the realizations of the AAC in Bandung in 1955, which, among other things, emphasized the commitment to strengthening cooperation and solidarity in developing countries. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)