60 Years of NAM: Indonesian Foreign Minister Reminds Palestine of Independence

Belgrade, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi reminded about the independence of Palestine while attending the High Level Conference Commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM Summit) in Belgrade, Serbia on Monday.

“We still owe the Palestinian people a long overdue independent state,” said the Foreign Minister.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister emphasized that the Bandung Principle mandates NAM to support Palestine in its struggle for justice.

In addition to Palestine, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also talked about the issue of equality of access to Covid-19 vaccines throughout the world.

“Vaccine equality is the biggest moral test before us,” said Retno.

She called on NAM countries to act in unity and solidarity to promote equity and equal access to vaccines.

The Non-Aligned Movement which was born from the Bandung Asian-African Conference (KAA) 1955 has 120 members, with 17 observer countries. This number makes NAM one of the powers in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

The pioneers of NAM include the First President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. soekarno, Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito, Egyptian President Gamal Abdul Nasser, Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah at that time. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)