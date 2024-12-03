Indonesia: BRICS Aligns with Palestine’s Struggle for Independence

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono stated that Indonesia’s participation in the BRICS forum could strengthen the country’s efforts to support the Palestinian independence struggle.

Minister Sugiono made this statement during a working meeting with members of Commission I of the House of Representatives at the Parliamentary Complex in Jakarta on Monday.

The BRICS forum now has 10 permanent members, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

These countries tend to share a common stance on Palestinian independence and condemn Israeli aggression.

Indonesia’s involvement in BRICS has raised questions about the country’s position on the international stage.

Russia and China, as the initiators of BRICS, have disagreements with the United States on several issues. These two nations are major powers with significant influence.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Indonesia joined BRICS based on the principle of maintaining its independent and active foreign policy. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)