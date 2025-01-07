Indonesia Welcomes Its Full Membership in BRICS

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia welcomed the announcement from Brazil, the Chair of BRICS 2025, regarding Indonesia’s full membership in the economic bloc.

“Indonesia views its membership in BRICS as a strategic step to enhance collaboration and cooperation with other developing countries, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and sustainable development,” stated the Ministry in its official statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry added that, as a country with a growing and diverse economy, Indonesia is committed to actively contributing to the BRICS agenda, including promoting economic resilience, technological cooperation, sustainable development, and addressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and public health.

BRICS serves as an important platform for Indonesia to strengthen South-South cooperation, ensuring the voices and aspirations of Global South countries are heard and represented in global decision-making processes.

The Ministry also expressed appreciation to Russia as the Chair of BRICS 2024 for its support and leadership in facilitating Indonesia’s accession to BRICS, as well as to Brazil as the Chair of BRICS 2025 for announcing Indonesia’s participation in the bloc.

Indonesia has been actively involved with BRICS in recent years, including attending the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in 2023 under the Chairmanship of South Africa, and the Kazan Summit 2024 under the Chairmanship of Russia. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)