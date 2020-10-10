Indonesia Expects NAM Support for Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Conference on the sidelines of the 75th UN General Assembly on Friday emphasized the hope of support from NAM countries for the Palestinian cause.

In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also emphasized that NAM must be a positive force in facing today’s world challenges.

“The Non-Aligned Movement must unite and become a positive force in the midst of today’s global geopolitical dynamics,” said Retno.

The Foreign Minister explained that the increasingly sharp rivalry between the great powers caused tension and distrust, which hindered cooperation between countries in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the tendency of unilateralism is increasing and eroding trust in the multilateral system.

The meeting, which was held virtually and chaired by the Azerbaijan Foreign Minister as Chair of the NAM for the 2020-2021 period, raised the theme “Bandung + 65: More Relevant, United and Effective NAM against Emerging Global Challenges, including COVID-19”, as well as commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Asian Conference- Africa.

“With 120 members and nearly 60 percent of the world’s population, NAM has the strength in size and number. We must translate that power into a positive influence on the world. The principles of the Ten Principles of Bandung are still relevant,”said the Foreign Minister.

Regarding the pandemic, the Indonesian Foreign Minister called on NAM to fight for equitable access to COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, as well as the necessary health technology and resources.

At the end of the meeting, a declaration was agreed as an outcome document, which contained three main elements, namely reaffirming the goals and principles of the UN Charter, reaffirming NAM’s political commitment to the Ten Principles of Bandung, and highlighting the challenges currently faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)