Indonesia Announces Two Cases of COVID-19

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo announced that there are two people in Indonesia who were positively infected by coronavirus and COVID-19.

According to Presiden, the two Indonesian citizens had contact with Japanese citizens who came to Indonesia.

Japanese citizens were detected coronavirus after leaving Indonesia and arrived in Malaysia, thus quoted from Kompas.

The Ministry of Health also conducted a search.

“Japanese people to Indonesia meet who, traced and met. It turns out that people affected by the coronavirus are associated with two people, a 64-year-old mother and 31-year-old daughter,” the President said at the Presidential Palace on Monday, March 2.

“Checked and this morning I got a report from the Minister of Health that this mother and daughter were positively corona,” the President said.

However, Jokowi did not want to reveal the mother and child in which area. He only made sure both of them were in Indonesia.

“In Indonesia, already in the hospital,” said Jokowi.

With this announcement, for the first time there is the discovery of a person infected with the coronavirus in Indonesia.

Previously, there were a number of Indonesian citizens who were infected with the coronavirus, but they were outside the country.

For example, a woman who is an Indonesian citizen who is in Singapore. He is known as the first citizen who contracted the coronavirus while working as a saleswoman in the Lion Country.

The woman has never been to China. He allegedly contracted the coronavirus from a number of tourists who came to the shop where he worked.

The next case is at least nine Indonesian citizens who contracted the coronavirus while working as crews of the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

According to Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto, of the nine Indonesian citizens, five of them were treated in hospital, while the remaining four were still on board.

“Nine Indonesian citizens are treated well by the Japanese. Nine of them are just fever, for me, they are treated well and in conditions that are not severe,” said Terawan in the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Tuesday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)