Independence Day, Pakistan Affirms to Support Jammu and Kashmir

Islamabad, MINA – Commemorating Pakistan’s independence day on March 23, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan paid homage to Pakistan’s founding leaders and expressed unwavering support for the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by India and were subjected to lockouts inhuman for more than seven months.

“I assure the Jammu and Kashmir people that Pakistan will work hand in hand with them and will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support for the right of legitimate self-determination,” Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi said on the anniversary of Pakistan on Monday in Islamabad, thenews.com reports.

He said March 23 was an important date in Pakistan’s history because on that date in 1940, the historic Lahore Resolution was passed which united Muslims in the sub-continent for a greater purpose.

“Muslims in the sub-continent through their collective will express their unwavering determination to carve a separate homeland for themselves where they can live their lives according to their own religion, tradition, values, ​​and culture,” he said .

On that warning also the dreamer-leader Pakistan paid homage to the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Poet Dr. Timur Allama Muhammad Iqbal and all the great leaders of the freedom movement who paved the way for Pakistani independence.

“Let us express our determination to continue the inheritance inherited from us by our founders and by following their footsteps to make our country the birthplace of peace, progress and stability,” the President of Pakistan said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s determination to continue to expand moral, political, and diplomatic support for the right of self-determination by Kashmir.

Khan also praised the courage of Pakistani nation against past ordeals, urging the country’s citizens to show their unity, discipline and the best spirit to fight the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“I am proud to say that the country of Pakistan has the ability to face any trials. “When celebrating Pakistan Day this year, we need unity, discipline, and enthusiasm to face the calamity that has engulfed the whole world,” Khan said in his message to the nation on Pakistan Day.

He asked people to take precautions without panicking because he personally monitored the government’s actions against the pandemic. “God willing, we will win this test,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)