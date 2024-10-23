Imam Yakhsyallah: Don’t Stop Seeking Knowledge

Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur delivering a sermon to the youth at the Taqwa Hall, Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, on Tuesday (October 22). (Photo: Iwan/MINA)

South Lampung, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur emphasized the importance of continuously seeking knowledge.

He cited a hadith in which the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) acknowledged himself as the city of knowledge and its gateway, yet Allah commanded him to seek even more knowledge.

He conveyed this message during a sermon to the youth of the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Islamic Boarding School, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, on Tuesday evening.

“The Prophet made this statement not out of arrogance, but as a reflection of reality; even non-Muslims recognize this. Despite being the most intelligent and knowledgeable of humans, the Prophet was still commanded by Allah to seek more knowledge. If his knowledge is like the sky, ours is like the bottom of a well,” he stated.

He referenced Allah’s command to the Prophet in Surah Taha, verse 114, particularly in the last third of the verse, which includes the word “Ilman” (knowledge) as a general term.

“This indicates that the Prophet was asked by Allah to seek knowledge broadly, not just in specific fields like fiqh. This is often overlooked; being knowledgeable in one area does not mean one is knowledgeable in others. To attain the honor of knowledge, one must not differentiate between types of knowledge,” he explained.

As a practical application of knowledge, Imam Yakhsyallah noted that the Prophet (peace be upon him) would recite a prayer before engaging in learning, whether in school or university.

“This prayer includes two key terms: Ilman (knowledge) and Yanfauni (benefit), which are closely related. Beneficial knowledge has three characteristics: it brings its owner closer to Allah, it is practiced both personally and socially, and it helps solve human problems rather than create new ones,” he elaborated.

He continued by stating that a person’s status is determined by their knowledge. The advancement of civilization is not based on population or natural resource wealth but on knowledge. For example, Singapore, despite having a smaller population than Indonesia, has managed to become a developed country with almost no natural resources.

“Why is this? Because of knowledge. Singapore has around 5 million people, which is fewer than Jakarta, yet it is home to some of the best universities in Asia,” he pointed out.

“That’s why the first revelation was about knowledge: ‘Iqro’ (Read) and ‘write.’ So, never stop seeking knowledge. Don’t expect progress without knowledge, as solving societal issues requires more than just a high school education; it necessitates higher education and advanced learning,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)