Imaamul Muslimin: French Govt Should Consider Conscience Regarding to Cartoons of Prophet

Cileungsi, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur called on the government and poeple of France in expressing their idea and craetivies should put forward the conscience, not just act based on democracy and freedom of speech.

The international community should understand the position of the Prophet Muhammad Sallahu Alaihi wa Salam in the eyes of Muslims. Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him is a noble and idol person. He must not be personified into anytings and anyone.

It was said by Imaam Yakhsyallah to MINA on Monday when responding to the display of cartoon’s of Prophet Muhammad in a local magazine and on the billboard of the French government building last week.

Imaam Yakhsyallah warned, people who spread hatred will get the punishment of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala as described in Al-Quran surah An Nur: 19.

“Insulting the Prophet Muhammad Sallahu Alahi wa Salam means insulting Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala,” he said.

Imaam Yakhsyallah also commented that the acts of beheading which was committed by individuals against their teachers in France cannot be justified under Islamic law because of in principle the punishment must be decided by based a judge or imaam (leader), not on one’s prespective.

Responding to the boycott of French products, Imaam emphasized that this is a lesson and a warn for those who hate Islam.

He emphasized that Islam will not be destroyed just because of the insults of the infidels and the polytheists. Allah explained this in the Quran surah At-Taubah verse 33 and Surah As-Shaff verses 8-9. In fact, Islam will get sympathy and support from people who have pure heart.

France has faced strong reactions from a number of Muslim countries, including a boycott of French products after a local newspaper, La Nouvelle Republique, republished the cartoons which insulted the Prophet Muhammad on October 18, 2020. The image was sketched previously published in Charlie Hebdo magazine, 2006.

Following the incident, a teacher in France was beheaded by the perpetrator who was then shot dead by police. The teacher used the cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad as a teaching material that was shown to his students. This was thought to be the motive for the murder. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)