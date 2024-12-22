Imaam Yakhsyallah: Call for Unity to Liberate Al-Aqsa in Accordance with the 1945 Constitution

Jambi, MINA – The call for unity to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and achieve Palestinian independence is a humanitarian duty in Islam, which is Rahmatan Lil A’lamin, in accordance with the mandate in the 1945 Constitution.

This was stated by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur at the Tabligh Akbar of the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) in the Jambi region, held in Kampung Baru Village, Batang Asam District, Tanjung Jabung Barat Regency (Tanjabbar), on Sunday.

“As stated in President Prabowo Subianto’s call for unity at the D8 Summit in Cairo, which is a form of moral support from the Indonesian people for Palestine,” he said.

According to Yakhsyallah, the first thing we should think about is how to unite in defending independence while asking for Allah Ta’ala’s mercy.

“As mentioned in the preamble of the 1945 Constitution; with the grace of God Almighty and driven by the noble desire to live a free national life,” he explained.

Previously, President Prabowo Subianto’s speech at the D8 Summit went viral. In his speech, Prabowo called for unity and cooperation among Muslim countries.

Prabowo also urged Muslim countries to realize that they are not being respected, and their voices are ignored. “They do not care about us. Human Rights are not for Muslims. How can we help Palestine if we are always fighting among ourselves?” stressed Prabowo. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)