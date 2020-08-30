Imaam Yakhsyallah: Allah Prohibits Muslims from Loving Infidels

Rimbo Bujang, Jambi Province, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur said Muslims are prohibited from loving infidels and people who are hostile to Allah.

It was conveyed by Yakhsyallah at the islamic studies at At-Taqwa Mosque, Perintis Village, Rimbo Bujang, Tebo districs, Jambi province on Sunday.

“Defending them is strictly prohibited,” he explained.

However, he continued, the Holy Quran also teaches that social interaction and interaction with unbelievers is not prohibited.

Imaam explained the character of people who are helpers (religion) of Allah or Hizbullah, that is, they do not want to have compassion for people who oppose Allah and His Messenger, even though they are their own families.

“On the other hand, parents must be obeyed and well-respected in the world, or their own children are the heart of their hearts, and their relatives who are the foundation of their hopes,” said Imaam. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)