Imaam Yakhsyallah Receives Muhyiddin Hamidy Award 1443H/2021M

Jakarta, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur received the Muhyiddin Hamidy Award 1443M/2021M for the category of Most Productive and Inspirational Writer on Saturday.

Imam Yakhsyallah is grateful for the award and hopes to motivate himself and others to keep writing.

“Hopefully, what is given to me will encourage me to write more actively, every day to write,” he said in his remarks when receiving the award at the 1443M/2021M Muharram Festival in Jakarta.

Imaam also said that the award is actually not only for him, but for Imaam Muhyiddin Hamidy and his family.

“Hopefully my writing can be a charity for the late Imaam Muhyiddin Hamidy and his family,” he said.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the MINA News Agency, Arief Rahman, said that the award is a form of appreciation and acknowledgment of the best and inspiring works of Imaam Yakhsyallah published on the MINA website, Minanews.net during this year.

The Muhyiddin Hamidy Award is also an event to motivate journalists/figures/writers/columnists to work more with writing.

In the context of the glorious month of Muharram, the MINA News Agency (MINA News Agency) for the first time held the Muhyiddin Hamidy Award 1443 H/2021 M for the Most Productive and Inspirational Writer.

The activity was held offline and online through the Zoom application and broadcast live from the MinanewsTV youtube channel.

The name of the Muhyiddin Hamidy Award itself is taken from the name of one of the founders, general leader/first editor-in-chief of the MINA News Agency, H. Muhyiddin Hamidy (1933-2014).

Muhyiddin Hamidy was born on December 21, 1935 AD or coincided with the 16th of Ramadan 1354 Hijriyah in Padang Sibusuk, Kupitan District, Sijunjung Regency, West Sumatra.

He is the sixth of seven children born to Hamid and Siti Hadijah bint Sulaiman.

Being a journalist from a young age has made Muhyiddin Hamidy known as an Indonesian press figure.

In 1951, at a young age, Hamidy was trusted to be the editor-in-chief of the family bulletin in Bukit Tinggi.

His move to Jakarta did not dampen his enthusiasm as a journalist, instead he reentered the world of journalism in 1954.

Starting from the Red and White magazine, Youth Daily, Arabian Press Broad News Agency (APB), leading the Aman Makmur daily in Padang, then being assigned to the ANTARA National News Agency for 40 years.

The longest position entrusted to him was as Secretary of the Institute, the second person in the national news agency.

In 1970-1973 Muhyiddin Hamidy was trusted to be the Chairman of the Central PWI, the following year 1973-1978 became the deputy chairman of the Executive Board for Organization and Welfare of the Central PWI, and so on, he held important positions in the press and SPS councils.

Since the beginning of his career as a journalist, Hamidy has made the profession of journalists and mass media a place of jihad. In the old days, the spirit of jihad was still carried out.

In 2000 he founded STAI Al-Fatah which has the first Department of Islamic Communication and Broadcasting.

Furthermore, to strengthen Islamic da’wah, Muhyiddin Hamidy established a news agency with three languages ​​(Arabic, English, Indonesian).

The presence of MINA as a real follow-up to the results of the international conference on the Liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Independence of Palestine in Bandung in July 2012.

MINA was established in collaboration with the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network throughout Indonesia with the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) and the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and Radio Silaturahim (Rasil).

Muhyiddin hopes that MINA will become the ‘spokesperson’ of the Muslims in conveying the commands of ma’ruf and nahi munkar, especially by supporting the liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine. (T/RE1)

