Imaam Yakhsyallah: Five Things To Stop Zionist Crimes Against Al-Aqsa

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur conveyed five things that Muslims could do to stop the Zionist crimes against Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

First, never forget the burning incident of the Al-Aqsa Mosque 52 years ago.

“This memory should continue to be passed down from generation to generation until the Al Aqsa Mosque is free,” said Imam in the AWG Special Forum with the theme “21 August, the Day of Burning of the Aqsa Mosque that Must not be Forgotten” virtually on Saturday night.

Second, revealing the history of the burning of the Aqsa Mosque.

According to Imam, the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque had indeed been carefully planned by the Zionists.

“It can be seen when the mosque is on fire, fire cars cannot enter, the water is blocked so that it cannot be extinguished quickly,” explained Imaam.

Third, never stop helping the Palestinians, especially the murabithun (guardians of Al-Aqsa).

There are many ways to help the Palestinians, one of which is by informing the whole world about their real condition in Palestine.

“So that they remain enthusiastic, persistent and patient to protect Al-Aqsa,” he said.

Fourth, make all Muslims aware of the importance of unity and congregational life, because with it Allah’s help will come.

This, continued Imaam, was also proven by Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi by uniting all Muslims, especially in the Middle East before liberating the Aqsa Mosque.

Fifth, never get tired and stop fighting, because the enemies of Islam are also trying to survive in Palestine.

The modern Zionist figure, Theodor Herzl once stated, if the Jews succeeded in controlling Al-Quds and he was still alive and had the ability, then he would abolish everything that had nothing to do with the Jews.

“We are an example of his spirit, but we must not go astray,” said Imam. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)