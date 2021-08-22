Palestinians Commemorate Burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Gaza Border

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in Gaza on Saturday held a peaceful protest to commemorate the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) 52 years ago.

They also protested against the Israeli occupation’s delay in fulfilling the terms of the ceasefire agreement signed after the latest aggression on Gaza.

According to MINA contributor in Gaza, the peaceful protest was filled with various activities, such as reading the Quran, singing public songs, dancing Dabkah and other peaceful activities.

One of the organizers of the event said all attempts by the Israeli occupation to defeat the Palestinian resistance were just illusions and factions.

“The Palestinian resistance in Gaza is ready to go into a new escalation if needed,” he said.

However, the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on the peaceful protesters, injuring 41 Palestinians. (T-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)