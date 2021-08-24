Israel Prepares for Protests at the Gaza Border on Wednesday

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation army is currently preparing plans that will be carried out to deal with protests from Palestinian factions which are planned to be carried out on Wednesday, August 25 at the Gaza Strip fence.

The Israeli army prepared its personnel, deploying a number of snipers and reconnaissance aircraft.

Israeli television quoted by Ma’an reported that, through intelligence operations, the Israeli army is now trying to understand where Hamas is headed, so as not to get caught up in a military confrontation.

The occupying army is studying what the outcome of this action will be, the level of violence inflicted, the number of participants and the level of their weaponry.

The occupation army is also considering conducting a campaign through social media to convince public opinion in the Gaza Strip that the risk of participating in violent demonstrations will be very high.

According to the television report, the Israeli army will decide whether to shoot at demonstrators who approach the guardrail and to what extent that will affect events that slide into a new wave of escalation in which Hamas will launch rockets, a situation Israel does not want.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will depart on Tuesday afternoon for Washington on his first visit to meet US President Joe Biden.

In later talks Israel prefers to focus on the Iranian issue and deal with tensions in Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)