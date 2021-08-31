Israeli Forces Injure Palestinians During Nightly Protests on Gaza Borders

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced, on Monday evening, the injury 6 Palestinian civilians, including serious cases, as a result of the occupation forces’ suppression of nightly confusion activities carried out by Palestinian citizens on the borders of eastern Gaza and Khan Yunis.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Health stated that 3 civilians were wounded by live bullets, one of whom was seriously injured, while 3 others injured with tear gas and shrapnel, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

The Gaza border witnessed the return of the nightly confusion activities, after the attempts of the Israeli occupation to tighten the suffocating siege on Gaza, procrastination in its commitments regarding the ceasefire agreement conditions, and its persistence in its violations against the peaceful Palestinians.

Days ago, the common room of the Palestinian factions in Gaza confirmed that the incendiary balloons and nightly confusion units, which includes a number of Palestinian demonstrators, will not stop their activities as long as the Israeli occupation still violates them.

They added that the ongoing blockade on the Gaza Strip pushes them to turn the life of the settlers near to Gaza borders difficult as it is in Gaza, and these activities will not stop until the occupation stops its crimes against the Palestinian people. (L-K-G/RE1)

