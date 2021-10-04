Israeli Military Vehicles Penetrate Farmers Lands in Gaza

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Israeli military vehicles penetrated east of Al-Fokhari town, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip today’s morning.

Local sources reported that 6 Israeli military bulldozers and two Merkava vehicles penetrated east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor reported.

The occupation vehicles began razing the area, amid intermittent shooting and the flight of reconnaissance planes.

The military occupation mechanisms deliberately penetrate from time to time into the border lands of the Palestinian citizens in the Gaza Strip, and prevent farmers from accessing and cultivating them. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

