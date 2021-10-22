European Union Rejects Israeli Settlers Attacks on Palestinian Farmers

Nablus, MINA – The European Union on Thursday expressed its concern over the settlers’ attacks on Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season, calling to judge the occupation and protect Palestinians.

This came in a press release after European consuls and ambassadors participated in olive harvesting in the village of Qusra, in the Nablus governorate, in the northern West Bank, MINA’ Contributor in Palestine reported.

The statement said, “Today, heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions of Belgium, the European Union, France, Italy, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom visited the village of Qasra in Nablus.”

“The participating diplomatic team affirmed its continued opposition to the Israeli settlement policy and its concern over the increasing settler violence,” it added.

The diplomatic team noted that “Israel occupation is obligated under international law to protect the Palestinian population from attacks by settlers.”

The visit was organized by the British Consulate General in Jerusalem, in coordination with the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

The visitors listened to the local residents and their suffering from Israeli settlers violations, as the olive harvest season witnesses an increase in the Israeli settlers violence against Palestinians.

The statement quoted British Consul General Diane Corner as saying: “What we have been hearing about the continuous and increasing settler violence since the start of the season is very disappointing.”

He added, “The settlers responsible for committing crimes against the Palestinians must be held accountable, and Israel must take all necessary measures to protect the Palestinians from such violence.”

European Union representative Sven Kon von Burgsdorff said, “Olive trees in Palestine are not just a source of income, they are part of the Palestinian cultural and national identity.”

“These attacks are unacceptable and Israel must bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)