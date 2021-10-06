Israeli Occupation Opens Fire at Farmers and Fishermen in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces targeted today, Wednesday, fishermen’s boats in the sea of ​​Gaza City and farmers’ lands in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, Israeli warships pursued the Palestinian fishermen’s boats in the sea of ​​Gaza City, opened fire at them, and opened water cannons towards them.

The occupation forces stationed in military vehicles and watchtowers on the eastern border of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, shot the farmers’ lands and forced them to leave the area and return to their homes, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

It is worth noting that the occupation deliberately targets farmers and shepherds daily in the border areas north and east of the Gaza Strip, and prevents fishermen from practicing the fishing profession in the Gaza Sea. (L-K-G/RE1)

