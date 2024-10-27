Israeli Occupation Soldiers Withdraw from Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army withdrew from the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza, after more than 20 days of siege, as revealed by one of the Indonesian Hospital staff to the MINA News Agency.

“Something strange, the Israeli troops have left. “I don’t know what happened, but there are no more soldiers now,” said the Indonesian Hospital staff via voice message on Sunday.

The staff said that people came out of the hospital carrying food and cigarettes after Israeli troops left the place.

“It seems that the soldiers have retreated. There is no equipment or tanks,” he said.

Previously, Israel carried out an attack that hit the upper floor of the Hospital on Saturday. Israel also besieged the Indonesian Hospital by prohibiting patients and medical staff from leaving.

This siege lasted for more than 20 days, with around 50 people inside surviving without food, drink, and medicine.

Israeli soldiers have also reportedly withdrawn from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza since Saturday yesterday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)