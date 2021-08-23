Palestinian Factions Announce Border Protests to Continue

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza announced that protest activities at the Gaza border will continue until the Israeli occupation ends its blockade of the Gaza Strip and stops its aggressive practices against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

In a joint press conference held in Gaza on Sunday, the spokesman for the faction said that popular protest activities at the border would proceed according to the agreed plan, calling on Palestinian masses in Gaza to participate in the event, Palinfo reported.

“We will not tolerate the continued siege on the Gaza Strip, so we announce that the people’s activities will not stop until the occupation stops its aggression on the West Bank and Jerusalem and ends the blockade on Gaza,” the factions stressed.

The factions also hold the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the failure to reconstruct war-torn Gaza, due to its persistence in encircling its inhabitants, keeping them unopened to the world, and leading a decent life.

They also urged the Palestinians in Beita and Kafr Qaddum to continue their protests, as well as to spread the flames of confrontation with the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank.

The factions stressed the need for the world and mediators to work to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, if they want stability throughout the region. (T/RE1)

