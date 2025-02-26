SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Takes Control of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 Views

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli Coordination and Liaison Office for the Hebron District has informed the administration of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil) that the management of the mosque is being transferred from the Palestinian Ministry of Endowments (Waqf) to the Israeli occupying authorities, Palinfo reported.

This unilateral decision, which has sparked widespread opposition from Palestinian officials, marks a significant shift in control over one of Islam’s holiest sites in the region.

As part of this controversial move, work will resume on the roof of the mosque’s courtyard area. Over the past two decades, illegal Israeli settlers have established a presence in this space, setting up tents and designating the area as a place of worship. Their demand to construct a roof over the courtyard is part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to expand its control over the Ibrahimi Mosque—an action strongly opposed by Palestinian authorities.

Israeli occupation forces initially began installing the courtyard roof on July 9, 2025. However, construction was halted two days later due to widespread protests and sit-ins in Hebron, organized by the Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs. These demonstrations aimed to prevent the Israeli occupying authorities from altering the status quo of the Ibrahimi Mosque.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments has reaffirmed its position as the legitimate authority over the mosque, emphasizing that any attempt to change its status constitutes a direct assault on this sacred religious site. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

