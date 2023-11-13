Imaam Yakhsyallah Appreciates the Results of OIC Extraordinary Summit

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur appreciated the results of the Extraordinary Summit of Islamic Cooperation Countries (OIC) as a positive step in creating peace, especially in Palestine.

“I appreciate the results of the OIC Extraordinary Summit which took place in Saudi. “Hopefully it will be able to produce world peace, especially in Palestine,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah to MINA on Monday.

The OIC and the Arab League countries have completed holding an extraordinary joint Summit. This summit adopted a resolution on Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The summit adopted 31 poins with strong and very harsh messages. This resolution is considered to show the unified position of the countries that are members of the OIC regarding the worrying situation in Gaza.

One of the summit resolutions mandated the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia as Palestine, Jordan, Egypt Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria and other interested countries to initiate immediate international action on behalf of members.

They initiated international action to stop the war and urged a serious and real political process for lasting peace. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)