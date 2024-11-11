Hamas Urges Arab-Muslim Summit to Pressure Israel to Stop Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has called on the Arab and Muslim leaders gathering for a summit to be held on Monday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to form an international Arab-Islamic alliance to pressure the Israeli occupation state and its supporters to stop the war of genocide in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, Palinfo reports.

In a message delivered on Sunday to the participating leaders, Hamas said that this alliance should also work on breaking the siege on Gaza and enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their rights to self-determination and the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamas reiterated its keenness on dealing positively with any proposals and ideas that guarantee an end to the Israeli aggression, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the return of displaced people to their areas.

Hamas also stressed that any ceasefire proposal must lead to efforts to provide the population with humanitarian assistance, break the siege, reconstruct Gaza and achieve a real prisoner swap deal.

Hamas called on all countries and entities to work individually and collectively on developing plans and taking the necessary measures to provide immediate relief and shelter for the Gaza population, especially as the winter started in the Strip.

Hamas urged the Arab and Islamic countries to boycott the Israeli occupation state, revoke agreements signed with it, and make efforts to isolate it in the international arena.

The Movement called for taking legal action against the Israeli occupation at international courts and prosecuting its war criminals, especially in the countries they visit.

In its message, Hamas pointed out that the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza surpassed a 400-day mark, recalling the decisions taken about Gaza and its people during the previous summit that was held on November 11, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

