Hamas Condemns Israeli Evacuation of Medical Staff at Indonesian Hospital

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement strongly condemned Israel’s evacuation order against the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

“The forced evacuation of medical staff, patients and refugees at the Indonesian Hospital by the Israeli army at gunpoint is part of the war crimes, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement operations it is carrying out in the northern Gaza Strip,” the movement said in a statement, Palinfo reported.

“This is a systematic targeting of the hospital to stop its services and destroy all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip.”

“The international community must stop its unjustified silence and helplessness in the face of the crimes of the fascist occupation, especially considering its unprecedented violations of all the laws of war, including the need to protect civilian facilities and hospitals.”

Israeli forces forced the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza and many patients, some on foot, arrived at another hospital miles away in Gaza City, the territory’s health ministry said Tuesday.

The Indonesian Hospital is one of the few hospitals still partially functioning in the Gaza Strip, on its northern edge, an area that has been under intense Israeli military attack for nearly three months. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)