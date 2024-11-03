Hamas Warns against Israeli Efforts to Change Demographic in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Hamas Movement has warned of Israeli efforts to change the demographic reality in the occupied West Bank in order to complete the major annexation plan it started several years ago.

In a statement on Saturday, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said that the Israeli occupation’s practices in Masafer Yatta, the Jordan Valley, the villages of Nablus, Salfit and Ramallah, and other West Bank areas are part of a dangerous plan targeting the Palestinian presence on their land, Palinfo reports.

Mardawi accused the Israeli government and settler gangs of carrying out a dangerous plan to displace the residents of Palestinian villages in the West Bank, calling for pooling the Palestinian efforts to support the West Bank villagers and residents against “the systematic displacement operations that are carried out by the arms of the Zionist enterprise.”

“The occupation seeks to change the demographic reality and complete its plan to annex the West Bank, which it started implementing years ago with the annexation of thousands of dunums of land belonging to [Palestinian] citizens,” the Hamas official affirmed.

He highlighted that all forms of resistance are the only option the Palestinian people have to protect their land and their national cause. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)