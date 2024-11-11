Indonesian Deputy of Foreign Minister at OIC Summit: We Are All Palestine

Riyadh, MINA – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Muhammad Anis Matta reminded the Palestine’s struggles for independent is the foundation of the establishment of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“That is way, We are all Palestine and must support the Palestine’s struggle,” emphasized Deputy Minister of Foreign in front of the ministers and delegations countries attending the Preparatory Meeting for Extraordinary Summits of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

As if to reinforce of his point, Anis Matta reiterated tthree times that “We are Palestine, reflecting the commitment of Indonesia from Palestine independent”.

The Deputy of Foreign Minister also urged OIC and Arab League to take concrete actions for independent of Palestine.

“Words must be translated into concrete actions, including ensuring sustained humanitarian aid for Palestine,” he stresed.

Deputy Minister lead Indonesian Delegations at the Preparatory Meeting for Extraordinary Summits of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League.

The summit will be held on November 11, 2024 to discuss the efforts by OIC and Arab League to end Israel’s atrocities in Palestine and Lebanon.

The Preparatory Meeting Summit will be chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia and attended by the representatives of OIC and Arab League member states, including Algeria, Iran, Lebanon, Egypt, Palestine, Türkiye and others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)