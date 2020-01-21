Imaam Yakhsyallah Affirms Al-Jama’ah Missed by People

Bogor, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur asserted that Al Jama’ah (Congregation) was missed by humanity, staying istiomah and consistent in delivering da’wah because Lord’s help must come.

“Batang River is a place that has quite a deep and memorable history, because here once the mosque of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), had been torn down by the villagers there,” Yakhsa said in the introduction to the Surah Al-Munafiqiun Interpretation Study, in At-Taqwa Mosque, Cileungsi, Bogor on Monday.

However, Alhamdulilah he said at the Tabliq Akbar in West Kalimantan Region around 3000 people attended, including government officials, the Deputy Governor of Kalimantan, the Mayor, as well as the civilian and military officials were also present.

“This shows that Al-Jama’ah is needed by the people, we only need to be consistent and consistently preach, because Lord’s help must come,” he said.

From Sungai Batang village, Imaam Yakhsyallah and his entourage to the outer island place is called Padang Tiker. To get to the airport, the Speed ​​Boat was used.

The Speed ​​Boat will float on the water for 2 hours, after descending, then ride a motorcycle taxi to 30 km again to get to the location. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)